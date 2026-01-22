US wants to bring war to such state that Russia will never attack Ukraine again - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the Alliance's main adversary is Russia, so there is no point in getting distracted by the dispute over Greenland.

According to Censor.NET, citing a reference to The Guardian, he said this on the sidelines of the Davos Forum.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

What is known?

According to him, this means that Ukraine should be provided with the necessary military assistance, in particular air defense missiles to repel Russian attacks.

"We must continue to provide military support and not lose sight of this issue," he said.

Rutte hopes for a swift conclusion to the peace talks, but this is unlikely to happen before April or May.

Read more: US President explained why Washington is imposing tariffs

Also, says NATO Secretary General, Donald Trump and his team insist on bringing the war to an end, to a point where Russia will "never, ever" try to attack again.

When asked whether the Trump administration is "truly committed" to supporting Ukraine, its independence, and security, Rutte replied:

"Absolutely, the answer is yes, and I never doubted it."

Read: Trump: We have laid the groundwork for a future agreement on Greenland with the NATO Secretary General