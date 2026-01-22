Border guards of the "Steel Border" eliminated more than 50 Russian soldiers with strike drones
Border guards-operators of UAVs RUBpAK "Aquila" of the "Steel Border" brigade carried out combat sorties in the Kursk direction and struck enemy shelters, equipment and personnel.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian drones caught up with and eliminated two ruscists who were trying to hide in their shelters in a wooded area.
Footage of the destruction:
- 4 shelters
- 1 vehicle
- 1 antenna
- 4 occupiers
In addition, the soldiers add that they have eliminated about 50 Russian soldiers and even more of their shelters in the Kursk direction.
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