Border guards flew drones 23 kilometres behind enemy lines and destroyed an artillery battery and ruscists’ equipment

Border guards flew 23 kilometres behind enemy lines and used FPV drones to destroy the occupiers' artillery battery and equipment.

According to Censor.NET, border guards from the reconnaissance and strike groups of the "Hart" Brigade's UAVs also destroyed three D-30 cannons, a truck, and a BC warehouse.

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"The most spectacular part was the final phase of the operation, when two drones 'opened' the door of the barn where the ruscists' ammunition was stored, and a third drone struck the ammunition," the soldiers commented under the video.

The Ukrainian defenders posted the footage on social media.

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