Black Swift battalion pilots destroy two enemy APCs in hangar in Sumy region
Pilots of the Black Swift unmanned systems battalion smashed two occupiers’ APCs to pieces during combat sorties.
As Censor.NET reports, the vehicles were hidden in a hangar that the ruscists had draped with camouflage nets.
The footage shows the combat work of Ukrainian defenders in the Sumy direction.
- It was also reported that two Russian air defence systems were destroyed in the North Slobozhanskyi direction.
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