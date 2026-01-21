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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Fighting in Sumy region
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Black Swift battalion pilots destroy two enemy APCs in hangar in Sumy region

Pilots of the Black Swift unmanned systems battalion smashed two occupiers’ APCs to pieces during combat sorties.

As Censor.NET reports, the vehicles were hidden in a hangar that the ruscists had draped with camouflage nets.

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The footage shows the combat work of Ukrainian defenders in the Sumy direction.

Watch more: Occupier took his own life at same time as drone of 128th Brigade hit him. VIDEO

Watch more: Hunting Buks: two Russian SAM systems destroyed in North Slobozhanskyi direction. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11713) Sumy region (1767) elimination (7195) APC (151) drones (4441)
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