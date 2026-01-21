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News Video Suicidal occupiers Occupiers’ suicide on battlefield
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Occupier took his own life at same time as drone of 128th Brigade hit him

Footage has been published online showing an occupier shooting himself in the head before a Ukrainian drone reached him in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

As reported by Censor.NET, fighters from the motorized infantry battalion "Vedmedi" of the 128th Zakarpattia Separate Mountain Assault Brigade filmed what they described as a "double" elimination of the Russian soldier.

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After shooting himself in the head with an automatic rifle, the Russian soldier was immediately fried by a drone.

Watch more: 116th Brigade drone operators take out five pieces of occupiers’ equipment in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

See more: Russia copies "Bohdana" self-propelled gun, - media. PHOTO

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Russian Army (11713) elimination (7195) Zaporizhzhia region (2041) 128th Separate Mountain Infantry Brigade (38) drones (4441)
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