Occupier took his own life at same time as drone of 128th Brigade hit him
Footage has been published online showing an occupier shooting himself in the head before a Ukrainian drone reached him in the Zaporizhzhia direction.
As reported by Censor.NET, fighters from the motorized infantry battalion "Vedmedi" of the 128th Zakarpattia Separate Mountain Assault Brigade filmed what they described as a "double" elimination of the Russian soldier.
After shooting himself in the head with an automatic rifle, the Russian soldier was immediately fried by a drone.
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