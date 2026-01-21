116th Brigade drone operators take out five pieces of occupiers’ equipment in Kupiansk direction

Fighters of the 116th Separate Mechanized Brigade struck five pieces of the occupiers’ equipment with drones in the Kupiansk direction.

According to Censor.NET, during combat sorties, the pilots spotted and smashed equipment that was moving through snow-covered terrain in the brigade’s area of responsibility.

In particular, the following were destroyed:

1 self-propelled artillery system;

1 ammunition depot;

2 vehicles;

1 Molniya UAV.

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The situation in Kupiansk

In Kupiansk, Kharkiv oblast, the Russian grouping has shrunk to several dozen troops concentrated in one block. The enemy’s attempts to narrow its bridgehead on the left bank of the Oskil River remain unsuccessful.

Viktor Trehubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Grouping, said this on Suspilne.

"There aren’t that many of them (Russian units — ed.) left... there is one block where most of the Russians who remain there are," Trehubov said, noting that the further situation will depend on the results of the clearance operation in that area.

"Based on the results of clearing that block, it will be clear what is actually happening, but we are talking about several dozen people overall," the spokesperson added.