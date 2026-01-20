Ukrainian defenders of NGU’s 11th Brigade carry out 566 fire strikes in week

Over the past week, UAV units of the 11th Brigade named after M. Hrushevskyi of the National Guard of Ukraine carried out hundreds of fire strikes on enemy positions in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

As reported by Censor.NET, a total of 566 successful attacks were carried out against the enemy and its combat assets.

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Among the results of the accurate work of Ukrainian soldiers:

95 observation posts destroyed or damaged;

10 antennas;

7 units of automotive and armored vehicles;

2 quad bikes;

4 ammunition depots;

2 depots with fuel and lubricants;

23 unmanned aerial vehicles;

1 boat;

4 howitzers;

2 ground-based robotic systems.

Thus, units of the 11th Brigade continue to effectively destroy the occupiers’ equipment and manpower, depriving them of the ability to conduct surveillance, maneuver, and sustain their forces.

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