Border guards from "Forpost" destroyed two enemy vehicles and eliminated eight Russian soldiers

Border guards-pilots of the "Forpost" brigade destroyed enemy equipment and personnel during combat sorties in their area of responsibility.

According to Censor.NET, strike drones smashed two cars to pieces and eliminated eight occupiers who were trying to hide in the snowy terrain.

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Ukrainian defenders also carried out a series of strikes with UAVs on the invaders' shelters.

Footage of the combat operation was published on the official Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.

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