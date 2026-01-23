Ukrainian army could become basis of United Forces of Europe, - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the Ukrainian army could become the foundation of a European joint force, but Ukraine is currently unable to focus on this due to the ongoing war.

He said this during an online chat with the media, according to Censor.NET, citing EP.

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According to Zelenskyy, everyone understands that Ukraine has the largest and most experienced army in Europe, with real combat experience. At the same time, the implementation of the idea of a United European Force requires legal, bureaucratic, and financial decisions that there is no time for right now.

The president noted that after the war ends, Ukraine could join such a structure, but Europe could already prepare the financial basis for its creation.

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Zelenskyy also stressed the importance of retaining experienced military personnel in the army. According to him, this requires strong financial support to encourage people to remain in service and pass on their experience, knowledge, and skills to the next generation of military personnel.