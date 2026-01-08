US defense budget to reach $1.5 trillion in 2027, - Trump

US President Donald Trump has announced that the country's defense budget will be increased to $1.5 trillion in 2027. This will enable the creation of an "army of dreams" and ensure security and protection.

According to Censor.NET, Trump wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.

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"After lengthy and difficult negotiations with senators, congressmen, ministers, and other political representatives, I have decided that for the good of our country, especially in these very turbulent and dangerous times, our military budget for 2027 should be $1.5 trillion, not $1 trillion," the politician said.

According to Trump, this will enable America to build an "army of dreams" and ensure security and protection for the US "regardless of the enemy."

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The US president also said that these expenditures were raised "thanks to tariffs [against other countries] and the huge revenues they bring in."

What preceded it?

US President Donald Trump and his national security team are actively discussing the potential purchase of Greenland.