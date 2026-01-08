Trump signs executive order withdrawing US from over 60 international organizations

The United States is ending its participation in and funding of dozens of international organizations. President Donald Trump signed a decree to that effect.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the White House.

The document provides for the termination of US funding and participation in 66 structures, including 31 UN bodies.

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The Trump administration noted that, in their opinion, a significant portion of these organizations promote "radical climate policies, global governance, and ideological agendas" that are contrary to US sovereignty and economic interests.

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As clarified by the White House on social media platform X, the decision concerns international structures that "no longer serve America's interests." This includes 31 bodies within the United Nations system and 35 other international organizations outside it. At present, the list of specific structures has not been made public, nor have the terms for the decision to take full effect and the scope of financial obligations that will be reviewed first.