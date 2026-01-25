Border guards from "Steel Border" brigade destroyed mortar and three vehicles belonging to occupiers
Border guards from the Aquila RUBAK brigade of the Steel Border destroyed equipment and personnel of the occupiers in the Kursk and North Slobozhanskyi directions.
According to Censor.NET, strike drones hit three vehicles, an antenna, three shelters, and an enemy mortar.
In addition, two Russian soldiers tried to hide in the thickets from Ukrainian FPV drones, but were immediately found and eliminated.
The border guards shared footage of their combat operations on the official Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.
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