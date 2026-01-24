3 790 3
SIGNUM soldiers of 53rd Brigade destroyed shelters of Russian UAV pilots
Pilots from the SIGNUM battalion of the 53rd separate mechanised brigade struck enemy shelters of Russian UAV pilots with drones.
According to Censor.NET, after the first drone strike, two occupiers ran out of their hiding place, but one of them was immediately hit.
The next drone flew into the entrance of the shelter and destroyed it along with the equipment inside.
Footage of the combat operations of Ukrainian defenders in the Lyman direction.
- It was also reported that SIGNUM fighters "brought down" 12 enemy drones in the Lyman direction.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password