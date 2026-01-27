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Occupier climbed into roofless building and was eliminated: combat work by "Madyar’s Birds"
Ukrainian pilots of the 414th Brigade "Madyar’s Birds" struck an occupier inside a ruined building in their area of responsibility.
According to Censor.NET, climbed into a roofless building, which allowed strike drones to deliver an immediate hit.
As a result of the strike, the eliminated occupier lost his lower limb.
The video was published on the brigade's Telegram channel.
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