Phoenix unit border guards take out enemy sabotage-reconnaissance group, tank and three guns

Border guards from the Phoenix unit killed Russian assault troops and an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group, and destroyed vehicles, a tank, and enemy artillery.

According to Censor.NET, UAV operators in the Pokrovsk direction separately demonstrated their skill by shooting down enemy FPV drones in mid-air.

The footage shows the destruction of:

10 occupiers;

4 vehicles;

3 guns;

2 FPV drones;

1 tank.

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