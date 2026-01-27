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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction
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Phoenix unit border guards take out enemy sabotage-reconnaissance group, tank and three guns

Border guards from the Phoenix unit killed Russian assault troops and an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group, and destroyed vehicles, a tank, and enemy artillery.

According to Censor.NET, UAV operators in the Pokrovsk direction separately demonstrated their skill by shooting down enemy FPV drones in mid-air.

The footage shows the destruction of:

  • 10 occupiers;
  • 4 vehicles;
  • 3 guns;
  • 2 FPV drones;
  • 1 tank.

Read more: Nearly 60 enemy attacks recorded in Sumy region in day, three civilians injured

See more: Two people killed and three more were wounded as a result of Russian strikes in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

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Russian Army (11758) State Border Patrol (1488) border guard (292) elimination (7235) drones (4486) Pokrovsk (875)
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