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Phoenix unit border guards take out enemy sabotage-reconnaissance group, tank and three guns
Border guards from the Phoenix unit killed Russian assault troops and an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group, and destroyed vehicles, a tank, and enemy artillery.
According to Censor.NET, UAV operators in the Pokrovsk direction separately demonstrated their skill by shooting down enemy FPV drones in mid-air.
The footage shows the destruction of:
- 10 occupiers;
- 4 vehicles;
- 3 guns;
- 2 FPV drones;
- 1 tank.
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