Two people killed and three more were wounded as a result of Russian strikes in Donetsk region

Throughout the day, Russian troops shelled settlements in the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of Donetsk Oblast, resulting in casualties and injuries.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 27 January, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Pokrovsk district

An industrial facility was damaged in Dobropillia. Five houses were damaged in the Zapovidne of Shakhove community, three in Zolotyi Kolodiaz, two in Hruzke, and one in Kucheriv Yar.

Kramatorsk district

A car was damaged in Mykolaivka, one house was destroyed and five were damaged in Raihorodok. In Sloviansk, two people were killed and one wounded, and a private house was destroyed. In Kramatorsk, a high-rise building and a shop were damaged. In the Oleksandrivka community, a warehouse was damaged. In Druzhkivka, one person was wounded and infrastructure was damaged; in Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, one person was wounded.

Bakhmut district

A house was damaged in Sviato-Pokrovsk, Siverska community.

In total, the Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 28 times in 24 hours. Sixty-two people, including 23 children, were evacuated from the front line.





















See more: Russian forces attacked Kharkiv and 11 settlements in Kharkiv region: one person was killed, there are casualties and extensive damage. PHOTO