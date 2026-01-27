Russian forces attacked Kharkiv and 11 settlements in Kharkiv region: one person was killed, there are casualties and extensive damage

Over the past day, 26 January, the city of Kharkiv and 11 settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy strikes.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Casualties

As noted, one person was killed and eight were injured as a result of the shelling.

In the city of Kharkiv, a 40-year-old and 52-year-old women and a 73-year-old and 78-year-old men were injured; in the village of Zolochiv, a 35-year-old man was killed and men aged 25 and 42 were injured; in the village of Mykolaivka, Prolisnenska community, a 62-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man were injured.

The enemy attacked the Nemyshlianskyi and Industrialnyi districts of Kharkiv with missiles and UAVs.

What did the occupiers use to attack the Kharkiv region?

According to the RMA, the enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

rockets (type and quantity to be determined);

1 KAB;

8 UAVs of the "Geran-2" type;

1 "Molniya" UAV;

1 FPV drone;

9 UAVs (type to be determined).

Consequences

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

In Kharkiv, 11 apartment buildings, 2 educational institutions, power lines, and 2 cars were damaged.

In the Bohodukhiv district, power lines (Shliakh village, Zolochiv settlement) and a building (Koviahy village) were damaged.

In the Kupianskyi district, 2 private houses (village of Siryi Yar) and a private house (village of Horozhanivka) were damaged.

in the Lozivsky district, 6 private houses, 2 outbuildings (village of Chervone), 4 cars, and a trailer (village of Burbulatove) were damaged;

in the Chuhuiv district, a private house, two outbuildings (Martove village) and a private house (Mykolaivka village) were damaged.







What preceded this?

Earlier it was reported that Russia attacked the Kherson TPP with drones and artillery.

Due to Russian strikes, 80% of Kharkiv and the region are without power.

Read more: Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv region: woman wounded and in serious condition