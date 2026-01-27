Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv region: woman wounded and in serious condition

On the night of 27 January, the enemy attacked the Mykolaiv region with "Shahed 131/136" UAVs and various types of dummy drones, directing the main strike at energy infrastructure.

This was reported on Telegram channel by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim, according to Censor.NET.

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Woman wounded

As noted, in the Olshanska community, as a result of the attack and the fall of debris from downed UAVs, one private house was destroyed and two more were damaged. A 59-year-old woman was injured.

"The victim is in serious condition and has been hospitalised in Mykolaiv. All necessary medical assistance is being provided," the report said.

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How many drones have been shot down?

According to the RMA, on the night of 27 January, ten "Shahed 131/136" strike UAVs/simulator drones of various types were shot down/suppressed in the Mykolaiv region.

Read more: Explosions rocked Mykolaiv: enemy attacked industrial infrastructure with "Shaheds" and KABs (updated)