Explosions rocked Mykolaiv: enemy attacked industrial infrastructure with "Shaheds" and KABs

On the morning of 5 November 2025, explosions were heard in Mykolaiv.

This was reported by the city's mayor, Oleksandr Senkevych, on his telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

"An explosion can be heard in Mykolaiv!" he said.

According to the Air Force, enemy KABs were detected in the direction of the city.

Read more: Consequences of Russian Federation’s ballistic missile strike on Mykolaiv: one person killed, 19 wounded, including child. PHOTOS

Are there any casualties?

"As of now, there are no casualties," clarified Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv RMA.

The threat in the Mykolaiv region has now been declared over.

No further information is available at this time.

Updated information

Later, Kim reported that during the night and early morning, the enemy attacked the city with Shahed-type UAVs and aviation weapons (type to be determined).

"Industrial infrastructure was under attack. There were no casualties," the report said.

What preceded it?

According to the Air Force, in October, Russia used a record number of KABs to strike Ukraine - more than 5,300.

The Ukrainian Air Force stated that air defence systems can intercept jet KABs.

See more: Russian forces launched a massive attack on Mykolaiv with ballistic missiles and "Shahed" drones, targeting industrial infrastructure and causing fires. PHOTOS