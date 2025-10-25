Air defense systems can intercept jet KABs, - Ihnat
Russian forces are increasingly using guided aerial bombs with a range of over 150 kilometers across Ukraine.
This was confirmed by Yurii Ihnat, head of communications for the Ukrainian Air Force, in a comment to Suspilne, according to Censor.NET.
In particular, the occupiers attacked Mykolaiv, Lozova, and Poltava region with them, and the day before, the occupying forces dropped three KABs on the Odesa region for the first time.
Russia is testing the reaction of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
According to Ihnat, Russia is using jet-powered bombs in various regions of Ukraine and is testing the effectiveness and response of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Is it possible to shoot down jet-powered KABs?
He also noted that these types of KABs, which the Russians launch from Su-24 bombers, do not currently pose a particular threat. Air defense systems can intercept them because their flight parameters are similar to those of cruise missiles. He said that experts will determine the type of aerial bombs that attacked the Odesa region yesterday.
In addition, Ignat added that the Air Force intercepted two aerial bombs in the region yesterday, while a third fell in an open area. Ignat pointed out that Russia continues to improve its air strike capabilities and increase their range.
What preceded it?
- As reported, on October 25, Russians attacked Kamianske in the Dnipropetrovsk region with KAB missiles.
- On October 17, Russian troops struck Mykolaiv for the first time with two guided aerial bombs.
- On October 18, Russian armed forces launched an air strike on a private residential area in the city of Lozova in the Kharkiv region. This was the first time the occupiers used guided aerial bombs to attack the city. According to experts, the bomb flew 130 km.
- On October 20, the Air Force first reported that Russian troops had launched KAB missiles from the Kharkiv region toward the Poltava region.
- On October 24, Russia launched its first strikes on the Odesa region with three guided aerial bombs with increased range. Air defense forces in southern Ukraine shot down two aerial bombs. Another one fell on an open area without causing any damage.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password