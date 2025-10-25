Air defense systems can intercept jet KABs, - Ihnat

Russian forces are increasingly using guided aerial bombs with a range of over 150 kilometers across Ukraine.

This was confirmed by Yurii Ihnat, head of communications for the Ukrainian Air Force, in a comment to Suspilne, according to Censor.NET.

In particular, the occupiers attacked Mykolaiv, Lozova, and Poltava region with them, and the day before, the occupying forces dropped three KABs on the Odesa region for the first time.

Russia is testing the reaction of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

According to Ihnat, Russia is using jet-powered bombs in various regions of Ukraine and is testing the effectiveness and response of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Is it possible to shoot down jet-powered KABs?

He also noted that these types of KABs, which the Russians launch from Su-24 bombers, do not currently pose a particular threat. Air defense systems can intercept them because their flight parameters are similar to those of cruise missiles. He said that experts will determine the type of aerial bombs that attacked the Odesa region yesterday.

In addition, Ignat added that the Air Force intercepted two aerial bombs in the region yesterday, while a third fell in an open area. Ignat pointed out that Russia continues to improve its air strike capabilities and increase their range.

What preceded it?