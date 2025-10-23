Sternenko claims Air Force banned use of interceptor drones: Air Command "South" refutes

Drone Industry

The Air Command "South" has denied activist Serhii Sternenko’s claims that interceptor drones were allegedly not being used to shoot down Russian reconnaissance UAVs in the Odesa sector and that volunteer assistance was being restricted.

The command reported this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

Sternenko’s statement

Earlier, he said on social media that Russian reconnaissance drones cannot be shot down near Odessa "because the Air Force has still not heard about interceptor drones and sometimes even forbids units from accepting help."

"Damn volunteers keep posting nonsense online, what do they know, it’s all a provocation… And that reconnaissance drone, it’s unarmed anyway, so it’s not dangerous. No need to learn how to use interceptors, ridiculous!" Sternenko wrote sarcastically.

Reaction of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

At the same time, the Air Command "South" stated that Sternenko’s claims "do not correspond to reality," emphasizing that Ukraine’s air defenses in the southern region employ every available means to intercept enemy aerial targets.

"The Air Command ‘South’ remains open to cooperation," the statement added.

