Government simplifies procurement rules for unmanned systems, EW equipment, and their components – Shmyhal

At the initiative of the Ministry of Defence, the government has simplified the procurement procedure for unmanned systems, electronic warfare (EW) equipment and their components for the front.

According to the report, units will now be able to purchase systems and components directly, electric motors, batteries and other standardized parts, without bureaucratic obstacles.

What changed

Until now, procurement of drone and EW components was complicated because suppliers had to assemble the full documentation package for a codified item. After the Cabinet adopted changes to the procurement procedure for domestically produced tactical unmanned systems, tactical EW equipment and their components, those barriers have been removed.

The decision is said to help supply units with the necessary UAVs and EW systems more quickly and efficiently, strengthening the Defence Forces’ combat capability.