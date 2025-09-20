Russian forces launched a massive attack on Mykolaiv with ballistic missiles and "Shahed" drones, targeting industrial infrastructure and causing fires. PHOTOS

On the morning of 20 September, the enemy launched a massive combined attack on Mykolaiv with ballistic missiles and Shahed UAVs. Industrial infrastructure came under attack, and fires broke out.

This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, as of now, there is no information about the victims.











Shelling in the Mykolaiv region

In addition, as noted, at night, the enemy attacked a farm in the Snihurivla district with Shahed UAVs. The warehouses were on fire. The blast wave damaged four private houses and two cars. There were no casualties.

The day before, Russian troops attacked Ochakivska and Kutsurubska districts seven times with FPV drones. As a result of one of the attacks in Dmytrivka village, a private house was damaged. There were no casualties.