Russia again attacks Kherson CHP plant with drones and artillery
Over the past day, the Russian army continuously shelled the Kherson combined heat and power plant, using attack drones and artillery.
This was reported by the Naftogaz Group, Censor.NET reports.
To support residents of the region, the company supplied the Kherson region with thousands of electric heaters, as well as 750 gas heaters.
Naftogaz CEO Serhii Koretskyi said Kherson will receive another 950 gas heaters along with cylinders later this week.
Kherson’s authorities are currently considering several options to help residents of the city secure heat supply.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password