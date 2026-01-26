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News Attacks on the energy sector Shelling of Kherson
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Russia again attacks Kherson CHP plant with drones and artillery

Russian army shells Kherson CHP plant with drones and artillery

Over the past day, the Russian army continuously shelled the Kherson combined heat and power plant, using attack drones and artillery.

This was reported by the Naftogaz Group, Censor.NET reports.

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To support residents of the region, the company supplied the Kherson region with thousands of electric heaters, as well as 750 gas heaters.

Naftogaz CEO Serhii Koretskyi said Kherson will receive another 950 gas heaters along with cylinders later this week.

Read more: Energy Ministry: new power outages in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions following Russian attacks, major electricity deficit in capital region

Kherson’s authorities are currently considering several options to help residents of the city secure heat supply.

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shoot out (17104) TPP (53) Khersonska region (2652)
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