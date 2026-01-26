Energy Ministry: new power outages in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions following Russian attacks, major electricity deficit in capital region

As a result of overnight enemy strikes on energy infrastructure, customers in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions have been left without power. Emergency repair works are ongoing.

Censor.NET reported this, citing the Energy Ministry’s press center.

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Situation in the capital region

As noted, a significant electricity deficit persists in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. The situation remains difficult, and emergency power outages are in effect. A return to predictable hourly outage schedules will take place after the situation in the power system stabilizes (according to DTEK, the Kyiv region is already returning to stabilization outages – Ed.).

Power outage schedules are in effect

"In all regions of Ukraine, hourly outage schedules are being applied for all categories of customers, as well as power limitation schedules for industry and business. In several regions, emergency outages are being implemented out of necessity. The main reason for the forced outages is the aftermath of massive strikes on power plants and substations of the electricity transmission and distribution system," the Energy Ministry emphasized.

Read more: Kyiv region returns to stabilisation outages, - DTEK

Customers remain without power for the long term in frontline and border regions, where restoring electricity supply is complicated by ongoing hostilities.

Due to adverse weather conditions, some settlements in the Kyiv and Ternopil regions have been left without power, and repair crews are working to restore damaged lines.

Due to massive attacks by the Russian Federation, Ukraine’s power system is operating under an emergency regime, which ensures maximum coordination of all services.

Read more: Naftogaz increased electricity imports from Europe to stabilise Ukrainian power system