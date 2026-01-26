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Kyiv region returns to stabilisation outages, - DTEK
Energy workers are returning to the entire territory of the Kyiv region with stabilisation outages.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DTEK press centre.
What is known?
"Kyiv region: returning to schedules. Energy companies have managed to stabilise the electricity supply situation in the Kyiv region. However, the situation remains difficult and may change," the statement said.
No further information is available at this time.
Which schedules are in effect?
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