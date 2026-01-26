Kyiv region returns to stabilisation outages, - DTEK

Energy workers are returning to the entire territory of the Kyiv region with stabilisation outages.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DTEK press centre.

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What is known?

"Kyiv region: returning to schedules. Energy companies have managed to stabilise the electricity supply situation in the Kyiv region. However, the situation remains difficult and may change," the statement said.

No further information is available at this time.

Read more: 56 thousand families left without electricity in Bucha district due to Russian attack - DTEK

Which schedules are in effect?





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