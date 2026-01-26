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In Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, people with limited mobility are being moved to boarding houses due to lack of heating

Lonely residents with limited mobility in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv will be temporarily relocated to facilities equipped with alternative power and heat sources.

This was announced by Maksym Bakhmatov, head of the Desnianskyi District State Administration in Kyiv, according to Censor.NET.

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"In the Desnianskyi district, the aftermath of the emergency situation that arose as a result of the enemy attack on 24 January 2026 is being dealt with. Particular attention is currently being paid to lonely, immobile residents of the district who are unable to take care of themselves... The process of relocating such categories of citizens to facilities equipped with alternative sources of power and heat supply has begun," the official said.

In the Desnianskyi district, residents with limited mobility are being transported to boarding houses.

According to Bakhmatov, 11 people from this category have agreed to temporary relocation.

In the Desnianskyi district, residents with limited mobility are being transported to boarding houses.

In the Desnianskyi district, residents with limited mobility are being transported to boarding houses.

It is reported that on Sunday, 25 January, the first residents with limited mobility were accepted by the Kyiv Geriatric Nursing Home and the Kyiv Nursing Home for Labour Veterans, which will provide emergency crisis social services for assisted living.

See more: Frosts in Kyiv cause heating pipes and radiators to burst in some buildings. PHOTOS

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