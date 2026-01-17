56 thousand families left without electricity in Bucha district due to Russian attack - DTEK

Due to the night attack, 56,000 families in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region were left without electricity.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of DTEK.

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What are the consequences?

Energy workers immediately restored power to critical infrastructure facilities. Restoration work is currently underway. The situation is complicated by freezing temperatures.

See more: Enemy launched cynical attack on energy infrastructure of Odesa region: there was fire. PHOTOS

DTEK also reminds that emergency power cuts are continuing in the Brovarsky and Boryspilsky districts of the region.

What preceded it?

As reported, the enemy attacked Ukraine with strike drones during the night. According to the Air Force, a total of 96 enemy UAVs out of 115 were destroyed, with hits in 11 locations.

See also: Emergency power cuts continue in Kyiv. Three hours with power, up to 10 hours without, - DTEK