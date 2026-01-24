Naftogaz increased electricity imports from Europe to stabilise Ukrainian power system

This week, the Naftogaz Group increased electricity imports from Europe to stabilize the power grid after Russian shelling.

This was announced on Facebook by Serhii Koretskyi, chairman of the board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

Electricity imports increased

"The volume of imported electricity purchases already covers more than 50% of the needs of all the Group's enterprises, as stipulated by the government decree. The corresponding volume of electricity has been freed up for the needs of domestic consumers," Koretskyi said.

He added that Naftogaz is coordinating its actions with the government in order to stabilize the situation in the energy system as quickly as possible after the Russian shelling.

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Shelling on the night of January 24