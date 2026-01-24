Naftogaz increased electricity imports from Europe to stabilise Ukrainian power system
This week, the Naftogaz Group increased electricity imports from Europe to stabilize the power grid after Russian shelling.
This was announced on Facebook by Serhii Koretskyi, chairman of the board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Electricity imports increased
"The volume of imported electricity purchases already covers more than 50% of the needs of all the Group's enterprises, as stipulated by the government decree. The corresponding volume of electricity has been freed up for the needs of domestic consumers," Koretskyi said.
He added that Naftogaz is coordinating its actions with the government in order to stabilize the situation in the energy system as quickly as possible after the Russian shelling.
Shelling on the night of January 24
- According to the Air Force, on the night of January 24, Russian troops carried out a combined strike on Ukraine using various types of air- and ground-based missiles and strike UAVs. A total of 396 air attack weapons were recorded. Air defense forces shot down/suppressed 372 targets — 15 missiles and 357 drones of various types.
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russia was attacking Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles: there were hits and fires broke out.
- In the morning, it became known that one person had been killed and four wounded as a result of the Russian Federation's attack on Kyiv. There is damage in five districts. There are interruptions in water and heat supply on the left bank.
- In addition, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with "shaheds": 11 people were injured, including a pregnant woman.
- The enemy also struck the Kyiv region. Four people were wounded there, and houses in the Boryspil and Brovary districts were damaged.
- On the night of Saturday, January 24, Russian troops attacked the energy infrastructure of Chernihiv.
- Air Force spokesman Colonel Yurii Ihnat noted that the distinctive feature of today's attack was Russia's use of X-22 missiles.
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