Any country would face blackout if hit by 500 drones in one night, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that any country in the world would be forced to endure a blackout if it were hit by an attack of 500 attack drones in a single night, as has been happening in Ukraine for the fourth year already.

The head of the Ukrainian state said this on January 23 at the second National Forum of Talented Youth in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

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On Russian strikes

"Energy is a major challenge today. Ukraine still does not have enough experience here. Of course, we cannot be compared with any country — they are not at war. If they had such strikes — 500 drones in one night — they would have a blackout. In any country in the world," Zelenskyy stressed

Read more: Ukraine is now number one in Europe in technology – Zelenskyy

Background

Read more: Today was toughest day for Ukraine’s energy system since November 2022 blackout, Shmyhal says