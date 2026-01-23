Any country would face blackout if hit by 500 drones in one night, Zelenskyy says
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that any country in the world would be forced to endure a blackout if it were hit by an attack of 500 attack drones in a single night, as has been happening in Ukraine for the fourth year already.
The head of the Ukrainian state said this on January 23 at the second National Forum of Talented Youth in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine.
On Russian strikes
"Energy is a major challenge today. Ukraine still does not have enough experience here. Of course, we cannot be compared with any country — they are not at war. If they had such strikes — 500 drones in one night — they would have a blackout. In any country in the world," Zelenskyy stressed
Background
- It was reported earlier that amid Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, Poland is providing Kyiv and communities around the capital with 400 generators from state reserves.
- As of the morning of January 22, just under 3,000 high-rise residential buildings in Kyiv remained without heat supply.
- As of the morning of January 23, it was reported that 1,940 high-rise residential buildings in Kyiv remained without heat supply, most of them on the left bank of the city.
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