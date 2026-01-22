Almost 3,000 more homes in Kyiv without heating after Russian attacks, - Klitschko

As of this morning, just under 3,000 high-rise buildings in Kyiv remain without heat. Last night, utility workers were able to restore heat to 227 buildings damaged during the attacks on January 9 and 20.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a telegram by the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko.

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"As of this morning, just under 3,000 high-rise buildings in the capital remain without heat. Last night, heat was connected to 227 buildings. This was done for the second time after the infrastructure was damaged by enemy attacks on January 9 and 20," he wrote.

Emergency power cuts continue in Kyiv.

Read more: Kyiv may switch from emergency power cuts to "tough but predictable" schedules, - Shmyhal

Klitschko also added that utility and energy workers are working around the clock to restore heat and light to Kyiv residents' homes.

Earlier, it was reported that against the backdrop of Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Poland is transferring 400 generators from state reserves to Kyiv and communities around the capital.