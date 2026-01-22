Kyiv may switch from emergency power cuts to "tough but predictable" schedules, - Shmyhal

In the coming days, Kyiv may switch from emergency to "strict but predictable schedules" for power cuts. Energy companies have developed a number of technical solutions for this.

This was announced by Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal, according to Censor.NET.

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When will the power situation in Kyiv change?

According to Shmyhal, the situation in the energy system remains "extremely tense." This is particularly true in the capital, where emergency power cuts continue.

"However, energy specialists have developed a number of technical solutions that will allow us to move from emergency to strict but predictable schedules. The task is to switch to this mode in the coming days," the energy minister said.

Read more: Kyiv to begin restoring heat supply overnight to more than 3,000 buildings – Klytschko

Heat

Currently, 3,261 buildings in Kyiv remain without heating. According to Shmyhal, 160 teams worked throughout the day to restore electricity and heat. At night, 52 teams will be deployed on site.

In turn, the Kyiv City Military Administration did not confirm the information provided by the mayorof Kyiv about the alleged departure of 600,000 people from the capital during January. This was reported by KMVA spokeswoman Kateryna Pop on the air of the telethon "Yedyni Novyny" (Unified News).

Earlier, Klitschko called on residents to temporarily leave the city if possible.

Read more: KCMA does not confirm Klytschko’s information that 600,000 people left Kyiv during January