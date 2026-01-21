KCMA does not confirm Klytschko’s information that 600,000 people left Kyiv during January

The Kyiv City Military Administration did not confirm the Kyiv mayor’s claim that about 600,000 people allegedly left the capital during January.

KCMA spokesperson Kateryna Pop said this on the air of the United News telethon, Censor.NET reports.

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KCMA refutes the claim

According to her, this information was not confirmed by a KCMA unit.

"And right now, if that many customers who receive electricity supply services had left, then the situation with electricity probably would not be so critical. […] Even if such figures are being cited, we do not see any result from people [leaving]—unless they didn’t turn off the electricity," the KCMA spokesperson explained.

Pop also added that around 1,300 Points of Invincibility have been deployed in Kyiv.

Read more: Russian attack on Kyiv: 5,635 high-rise buildings left without heating, left bank without water

Background

Earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said in an interview with The Times that about 600,000 people had left the capital during January, while the city’s total population exceeds 3 million.

Earlier, Klytschko urged residents to temporarily leave the city if they have such an opportunity.

Read more: About 600,000 people left Kyiv in January, - Klitschko