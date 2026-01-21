About 600,000 people left Kyiv in January, - Klitschko

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that around 600,000 people left the capital in January, while the total population of the city exceeds 3 million.

He announced this in a comment to the British newspaper The Times, according to Censor.NET.

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The press service of the mayor of Kyiv clarified to Ukrainska Pravda that this is not about official migration, but about mobile operators' billing data—currently, there are 600,000 fewer phones left in the city overnight.

According to representatives of the press service, this counting method was already used at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, when about 800,000 people remained in Kyiv.

Read also on Censor.NET: Water supply in Kyiv fully restored, heating restoration continues, - Kuleba

Reasons for leaving

The reasons for the decrease in the number of people in the city are said to be the departure of some Kyiv residents on the recommendation of the authorities, extended vacations, and distance learning at universities, which has caused many students who are not from Kyiv to temporarily leave the capital.

We would like to remind you that the authorities in Kyiv have called on residents to temporarily leave the city if possible.

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