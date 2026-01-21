Kyiv to begin restoring heat supply overnight to more than 3,000 buildings – Klytschko

During the night of January 22, heat supply will begin to buildings that were left without heating twice due to shelling and infrastructure damage on January 9 and 20.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko.

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Restoration of municipal services in the capital

At present, 3,260 buildings in Kyiv remain without heating. According to the mayor, it will take approximately two days for the heat to reach residents’ homes.

"Water supply has been restored for all customers in the capital. Municipal workers and energy specialists continue working to restore heating and power supply for Kyiv residents," Vitalii Klytschko said.

Read more: KCMA does not confirm Klytschko’s information that 600,000 people left Kyiv during January

How many people have left Kyiv?

Earlier, Vitalii Klytschko said that about 600,000 people had left the capital during January, while the total population of the city exceeds 3 million.

He said this in a comment to the British newspaper The Times.

The press service of the Kyiv mayor told Ukrainska Pravda that this does not refer to official migration but to mobile operators’ billing data, with 600,000 fewer phones currently remaining in the city overnight.

According to press service representatives, this calculation method was already used at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, when about 800,000 people remained in Kyiv.

Read more: Kyiv restores power to all critical infrastructure facilities, DTEK says

In turn, the Kyiv City Military Administration did not confirm the Kyiv mayor’s information about the alleged departure of 600,000 people from the capital during January. This was reported by KCMA spokesperson Kateryna Pop on the United News national telethon.

As a reminder, earlier, Klytschko urged residents to temporarily leave the city if possible.

Read more: Government launches verification of energy equipment in Kyiv