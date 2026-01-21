Kyiv restores power to all critical infrastructure facilities, DTEK says

In Kyiv, electricity supply has been restored to all critical infrastructure facilities.

This was reported by the press service of DTEK, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

The company noted that electricity supply has now been restored to all critical infrastructure facilities in the capital.

Unfortunately, the situation with the city’s power supply remains difficult. Emergency outages are ongoing. Schedules and group-based distribution are not in effect.



Due to the destruction of the capital’s generation facilities by the enemy, the situation remains most difficult in parts of the Dniprovskyi and Desnianskyi districts. About 44,000 households are still without electricity," the statement said.

Repair works are ongoing without interruption.

Read more: Almost 60% of Kyiv is without electricity, 4,000 houses are still without heat, - Zelenskyy

Background

As noted, on the night of January 20, 2026, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with attack drones. The Air Force also reported launches of ballistic missiles, including toward the capital.

In addition, the enemy put Tu-95MS aircraft into the air. Monitoring channels write about possible missile launches.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, metro trains will operate with changes due to the difficult energy situation.

5,635 multi-storey buildings were left without heat, and the left bank was without water.

The shelling damaged a school, houses, and non-residential premises in the Dniprovskyi district.

In addition, the Russians attacked the Kyiv region: a man was killed in the Bucha district, and a petrol station was damaged.

Read more: About 600,000 people left Kyiv in January, - Klitschko