Almost 60% of Kyiv is without electricity, 4,000 houses are still without heat, - Zelenskyy

Today, 21 January 2026, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a special energy conference call.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Where is the situation most difficult?

"Kyiv and the surrounding region, Kharkiv and the surrounding region, Sumy, Chernihiv and the surrounding region, and Dnipropetrovsk region are the regions where the situation is currently most difficult. Repair crews and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, employees of energy companies and municipal services are working at full capacity. As of this morning, about 4,000 houses in Kyiv are still without heat, and almost 60% of the capital is without electricity. According to reports from the city authorities, there are enough forces involved, but it takes time. I disagree with this assessment - additional measures and additional resources are needed," he stressed.

According to him, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported on the deployment and use of support and heating points, as well as the preparation of hot meals for people.

Read more: There is no necessary amount of equipment in world to repair Ukraine’s power system, - former head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi

"It is important that the operation of base stations and mobile communications is maintained. We spoke separately with government officials and Ukrenergo about what is needed to speed up repairs to networks and substations. There was a report from Zaporizhzhia on the timing and details of the involvement and preparation of additional forces to shoot down "shaheds". The Prime Minister and the Minister of Defence will verify all information regarding the reservation of employees of energy companies and utilities involved in eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes and the emergency situation. A decision has already been made to reserve 100% of the personnel for such companies. The lack of effective response on the ground should not be attributed to a shortage of personnel – cities have the resources to recruit people for work," the head of state added.

Today, he is also expecting a separate report from government officials on programmes to support Ukrainians and businesses in emergency situations.

"We need steps that will really help people and stabilise the situation. There will also be meetings and negotiations with partners who can provide additional support. The priorities for everyone are clear: missiles for air defence, equipment for energy, and the fastest possible completion of all necessary work," Zelenskyy concludes.

Read more: 87% of customers de-energized in Chernihiv region as special emergency outage schedule applied

What preceded this?

As noted, on the night of 20 January 2026, Russian troops attacked the Kyiv area with strike drones. The Air Force also reported ballistic missile launches, including towards the capital.

In addition, the enemy launched Tu-95MS aircraft. Monitoring channels are reporting on possible missile launches.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, metro trains will run with changes due to the difficult energy situation.

5,635 high-rise buildings were left without heat, and the left bank was left without water.

The shelling damaged a school, houses and non-residential premises in the Dniprovskyi district.

In addition, the Russians attacked the Kyiv region: a man was killed in the Bucha district, and a petrol station was damaged.

Read more: Emergency shutdowns have been introduced in several regions, - Ukrenergo