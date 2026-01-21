There is no necessary amount of equipment in world to repair Ukraine’s power system, - former head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi

The situation in Ukraine's energy sector in 2025 has been complicated not only by Russian shelling, but also by a critical shortage of energy equipment needed for restoration work.

This is mentioned in the article by hromadske "Electricity shortage in Kyiv may reach 80-90%," reports Censor.NET.

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As noted, last year the energy system faced a shortage of generation and repair problems, but now the key difference is the almost complete lack of reserves of critically important equipment. Repairs carried out in 2024 have effectively depleted the arsenals of energy companies, and the production of new equipment in Ukraine is complicated by a lack of electricity.

Former Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi explains that it is currently impossible to obtain the necessary quantities of ready-made equipment—only a few units are available. According to him, there are no reserves of such critical components as main transformers, turbines, or generators for large thermal power plants anywhere in the world.

Read more: Emergency shutdowns have been introduced in several regions, - Ukrenergo

Kudritsky emphasizes that one of the key decisions should be the construction of concrete shelters over transformers at power plants and regional power distribution companies—a measure that has not been implemented in previous years.

Due to the reduction in the number of powerful transformers, energy companies are forced to install less powerful equipment and lay additional power lines. Gasoline and diesel generators with a capacity of 150 kW are also used, but they are unable to compensate for the overall electricity shortage.

Bogdan Serebrennikov, deputy director of research at the DiXi Group analytical center, notes that generators are only a temporary solution and cannot significantly improve the energy supply of apartment buildings.