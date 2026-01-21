Emergency shutdowns have been introduced in several regions, - Ukrenergo

Due to the difficult situation in the power grid caused by the consequences of Russian shelling, emergency power cuts have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of Ukrenergo.

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What does Ukrenergo say?

As noted, the previously published power outage schedules in regions where emergency blackouts are in effect are currently not in force. Energy companies are working to restore stable power supply as quickly as possible.

"Emergency power cuts will be canceled once the situation in the power grid stabilizes. The situation in the power grid may change. Please follow the announcements on the website of your regional distribution system operator (oblenergo)," the company added.

Ukrenergo does not specify in which regions emergency power cuts will be introduced.

What preceded it?