Emergency shutdowns have been introduced in several regions, - Ukrenergo
Due to the difficult situation in the power grid caused by the consequences of Russian shelling, emergency power cuts have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of Ukrenergo.
What does Ukrenergo say?
As noted, the previously published power outage schedules in regions where emergency blackouts are in effect are currently not in force. Energy companies are working to restore stable power supply as quickly as possible.
"Emergency power cuts will be canceled once the situation in the power grid stabilizes. The situation in the power grid may change. Please follow the announcements on the website of your regional distribution system operator (oblenergo)," the company added.
Ukrenergo does not specify in which regions emergency power cuts will be introduced.
What preceded it?
- As noted, on the night of January 20, 2026, Russian troops attacked the territory of Kyiv with strike drones. The Air Force also reported ballistic missile launches, including toward the capital.
- In addition, the enemy launched a Tu-95MS into the sky. Monitoring channels are reporting on possible missile launches.
- According to the Kyiv CMA, metro trains will run with changes due to the difficult energy situation.
- 5635 high-rise buildings were left without heat, and the left bank without water.
- The shelling damaged a school, houses, and non-residential buildings in the Dniprovskyi district.
- In addition, Russians attacked the Kyiv region: a man was killed in the Bucha district, and a gas station was damaged.
- As a result of a nighttime enemy attack, a critical infrastructure facility in the Vinnytsia region was hit.
- A critical infrastructure facility in the Rivne region was attacked.
- An industrial facility in the Poltava region has been hit.
- In the Kherson region, four people were wounded as a result of attacks by the Russian Federation.
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