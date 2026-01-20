87% of customers de-energized in Chernihiv region as special emergency outage schedule applied

In the Chernihiv region, 87% of customers were left without electricity, and a special schedule of emergency outages has been introduced as a result.

This was reported by Chernihivoblenergo, Censor.NET reports.

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87% of customers without electricity

"In the Chernihiv region, all three stages of the special schedule of emergency outages (SSEO) have been applied simultaneously. Eighty-seven percent of the region’s customers have been de-energized," the statement said.

Read more: As result of night attack, there is power outage in Kyiv and six regions, with most difficult situation in capital region, - Ministry of Energy

How the SSEO works

It is noted that the SSEO is introduced exclusively on the command of Ukrenergo.

"This command must be carried out within three minutes of being received, without notifying customers or local executive authorities. It is also cancelled only on the instruction of the NEC," the oblenergo added.

Read more: Russian attack on Kyiv: 335,000 subscribers left without power, 162,000 already have power again

Background