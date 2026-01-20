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87% of customers de-energized in Chernihiv region as special emergency outage schedule applied
In the Chernihiv region, 87% of customers were left without electricity, and a special schedule of emergency outages has been introduced as a result.
This was reported by Chernihivoblenergo, Censor.NET reports.
87% of customers without electricity
"In the Chernihiv region, all three stages of the special schedule of emergency outages (SSEO) have been applied simultaneously. Eighty-seven percent of the region’s customers have been de-energized," the statement said.
How the SSEO works
It is noted that the SSEO is introduced exclusively on the command of Ukrenergo.
"This command must be carried out within three minutes of being received, without notifying customers or local executive authorities. It is also cancelled only on the instruction of the NEC," the oblenergo added.
Background
- As noted, on the night of January 20, 2026, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with attack drones. The Air Force also reported launches of ballistic missiles, including toward the capital.
- In addition, the enemy put Tu-95MS aircraft into the air. Monitoring channels write about possible missile launches.
- According to the Kyiv City State Administration, metro trains will operate with changes due to the difficult energy situation.
- 5,635 multi-storey buildings were left without heat, and the left bank was without water.
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