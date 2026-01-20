Russian attack on Kyiv: 335,000 subscribers left without power, 162,000 already have power again

As a result of a night-time attack on energy facilities in the capital, more than 335,000 Kyiv residents were left without electricity.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DTEK press centre.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Was it possible to resume supply?

As noted, electricity has already been restored to 162,000 homes. Another 173,000 families are temporarily without power.

"We are working around the clock to restore critical infrastructure and bring light back to the homes of Kyiv residents. We would also like to remind you that emergency power cuts are continuing in the capital. The schedules are not in effect," DTEK emphasises.

Read more: Due to Russian attack, Kyiv’s water supply infrastructure has been cut off: where is there no water?

What preceded it?

As noted, on the night of 20 January 2026, Russian troops attacked the territory of Kyiv with strike drones. The Air Force also reported ballistic missile launches, including towards the capital.

In addition, the enemy launched Tu-95MS aircraft. Monitoring channels are reporting on possible missile launches.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, metro trains will run with changes due to the energy situation.

5635 high-rise buildings were left without heating, and the left bank without water.

The shelling damaged a school, houses and non-residential premises in the Dniprovskyi district.

In addition, the Russians attacked the Kyiv region: a man was killed in the Bucha district and a petrol station was damaged.

Read more: Russian attack on Kyiv: 5,635 high-rise buildings left without heating, left bank without water