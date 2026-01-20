As result of night attack, there is power outage in Kyiv and six regions, with most difficult situation in capital region, - Ministry of Energy

The situation in Ukraine's energy system remains difficult. As a result of another Russian attack on energy infrastructure facilities, consumers in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Rivne, and Kharkiv regions are without power. Emergency repair work has begun in all regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Energy.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Where is it most difficult?

As noted, the situation in the capital region remains the most difficult. Due to the cold weather, the load on the power system is increasing. Emergency crews from other regions are involved in restoring electricity and heat supply. Distribution system operators are applying network restrictions, and previously announced hourly power cut schedules are temporarily suspended.

"As in previous weeks, network restrictions remain in place in the Odesa region. In other regions, hourly power cuts and power restrictions for industry are in effect. In a number of regions, emergency power cuts are being enforced due to equipment overload during the frosts," the statement said.

The Ministry of Energy reminds that due to massive attacks by the Russian Federation, a state of emergency is in effect in Ukraine's energy system.

Read more: Due to Russian attack, Kyiv’s water supply infrastructure has been cut off: where is there no water?

What preceded it?

As noted, on the night of 20 January 2026, Russian troops attacked the territory of Kyiv with strike drones. The Air Force also reported ballistic missile launches, including towards the capital.

In addition, the enemy launched Tu-95MS aircraft. Monitoring channels are reporting on possible missile launches.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, metro trains will run with changes due to the energy situation.

5635 high-rise buildings were left without heating, and the left bank without water.

The shelling damaged a school, houses and non-residential premises in the Dniprovskyi district.

In addition, the Russians attacked the Kyiv region: a man was killed in the Bucha district and a petrol station was damaged.

Read more: Ruscists attacked with Zircon, ballistic and cruise missiles: air defence forces neutralised 342 targets. INFOGRAPHICS