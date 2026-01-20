Ruscists attacked with Zircon, ballistic and cruise missiles: air defence forces neutralised 342 targets
On the night of 20 January, Russian occupiers launched various types of missiles and drones at Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
What did the enemy use to attack?
The Russians launched a Zircon anti-ship missile from occupied Crimea, 18 Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles (launch area - Bryansk and Rostov regions, the Russian Federation), 15 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launch area: Vologda region, the Russian Federation), as well as 339 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of strike UAVs from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo, Bryansk - the Russian Federation, Hvardiiske, Chauda – TOT AR Crimea, TOT Donetsk.
About 250 of them were Shahed drones.
The main target of the attack was the Kyiv region.
How did the air defence work?
Preliminarily, air defence neutralised 342 targets:
- 14 Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles;
- 13 Kh-101 cruise missiles;
- 315 enemy Shahed and Gerbera UAVs and other types of drones in the north, south, east and centre of the country.
Five missiles and 24 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as downed (debris) UAVs falling on 12 locations. Information on two enemy missiles is being clarified.
What preceded this?
- As noted, on the night of 20 January 2026, Russian troops attacked the territory of Kyiv with strike drones. The Air Force also reported ballistic missile launches, including towards the capital.
- In addition, the enemy launched Tu-95MS aircraft. Monitoring channels report on possible missile launches.
- According to the Kyiv City State Administration, metro trains will run with changes due to the difficult energy situation.
- 5,635 high-rise buildings were left without heat, and the left bank was left without water.
- The shelling damaged a school, houses and non-residential premises in the Dniprovskyi district.
- In addition, the Russians attacked the Kyiv region: a man was killed in the Bucha district, and a petrol station was damaged.
- As a result of the nighttime enemy attack, a critical infrastructure facility in the Vinnytsia region was hit.
- A critical infrastructure facility in the Rivne region was attacked.
- An industrial facility was hit in the Poltava region.
- Four people were wounded in the Kherson region as a result of attacks by the Russian Federation.
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