Ruscists attacked with Zircon, ballistic and cruise missiles: air defence forces neutralised 342 targets

On the night of 20 January, Russian occupiers launched various types of missiles and drones at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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What did the enemy use to attack?

The Russians launched a Zircon anti-ship missile from occupied Crimea, 18 Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles (launch area - Bryansk and Rostov regions, the Russian Federation), 15 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launch area: Vologda region, the Russian Federation), as well as 339 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of strike UAVs from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo, Bryansk - the Russian Federation, Hvardiiske, Chauda – TOT AR Crimea, TOT Donetsk.

About 250 of them were Shahed drones.

The main target of the attack was the Kyiv region.

Read more: Russian attack on Kyiv: 5,635 high-rise buildings left without heating, left bank without water

How did the air defence work?

Preliminarily, air defence neutralised 342 targets:

14 Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles;

13 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

315 enemy Shahed and Gerbera UAVs and other types of drones in the north, south, east and centre of the country.

Five missiles and 24 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as downed (debris) UAVs falling on 12 locations. Information on two enemy missiles is being clarified.

Read more: Enemy launched Tu-95MS aircraft. First missiles have been detected, posing threat to Kyiv region (updated)

What preceded this?

Read more: Rutte called on allies to urgently provide Ukraine with air defence systems: "Oreshnik is weapon of death"