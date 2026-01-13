Rutte called on allies to urgently provide Ukraine with air defence systems: "Oreshnik is weapon of death"

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Russian Oreshnik missiles pose a serious threat to the civilian population and called on allies to urgently provide Ukraine with air defense systems and interceptor missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to EP.

According to Rutte, Russia is using missiles and drones not against military targets, but to intimidate the civilian population of Ukraine.

"These Russian missiles are weapons of death and destruction. We saw this recently when they were used in the Lviv region. I find this appalling," the NATO Secretary General emphasized.

He recalled that during the latest attacks, Russia again used hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles, which struck civilian infrastructure.

"This has nothing to do with combat operations on the front lines. It is being done solely to sow panic and death among the civilian population of Ukraine," Rutte said.

Read more: UN Security Council holds meeting over Russia’s strike on Ukraine with "Oreshnik"

In this regard, the NATO Secretary General called on allied states to urgently provide Ukraine with interceptor missiles.

"Find the necessary interceptor missiles for the Patriot, NASAMS, and SAMP/T systems, because Ukrainians need them immediately," he appealed to parliamentarians.

Oreshnik missile strike on the Lviv region on January 8