Government launches verification of energy equipment in Kyiv

At a government meeting, it was decided to allocate UAH 2.56 billion from the state budget reserve fund to purchase high-capacity generators for communities’ needs.

Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Kuleba said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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Who will receive the generators?

He explained that the equipment will primarily go to housing and utilities services in frontline regions: Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Donetsk, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Odesa oblasts.

Read more: Kyiv restores power to all critical infrastructure facilities, DTEK says

Equipment verification

According to Kuleba, a separate decision was made to set up a working group to verify cogeneration units, generators and other equipment, in order to see the real situation in each district of Kyiv and use available resources as efficiently as possible.

What preceded this?

Earlier, Svyrydenko said the government was allocating UAH 2.56 billion for distributed generation generators.

Read more: Almost 60% of Kyiv is without electricity, 4,000 houses are still without heat, - Zelenskyy

Russian attack on Ukraine on January 20, 2026

As noted, on the night of January 20, 2026, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with attack drones. The Air Force also reported launches of ballistic missiles, including toward the capital.

In addition, the enemy put Tu-95MS aircraft into the air. Monitoring channels write about possible missile launches.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, metro trains will operate with changes due to the difficult energy situation.

5,635 multi-storey buildings were left without heat, and the left bank was without water.

The shelling damaged a school, houses, and non-residential premises in the Dniprovskyi district.

In addition, the Russians attacked the Kyiv region: a man was killed in the Bucha district, and a petrol station was damaged.

Read more: Enemy struck DTEK energy facility in Odesa region: significant damage