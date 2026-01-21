Enemy struck DTEK energy facility in Odesa region: significant damage

On the morning of 21 January, during shelling, the enemy significantly damaged a DTEK energy facility in the Odesa region. Several thousand customers were temporarily left without power.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DTEK press centre.

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The extent of the damage

As noted, the damage is significant and repair work will take a long time to restore the equipment to working order.

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"Our teams began emergency repair work after receiving permission from rescue workers and the military. Specialists are inspecting equipment, clearing debris, and then starting repairs.

Power engineers continue to work without interruption to restore power to every home as quickly as possible," the statement said.

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that the enemy launched a massive drone attack on the Odesa region: one person was wounded, houses and infrastructure were damaged.

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