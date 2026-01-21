520,000 subscribers are currently without power in Kharkiv region, with outages lasting 10 hours, - Syniehubov

As of Wednesday morning, 21 January, 520,000 customers in the Kharkiv region are still without electricity.

This was announced at a briefing by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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Large-scale power outage

"As of today, we have 520,000 subscribers without electricity. Of course, power outage schedules are in place, and Ukrenergo has to constantly resort to emergency outages to stabilise the power system throughout the country," the official said.

He added that 60,000 subscribers have been without electricity since 2022 due to shelling and the inability to restore power in the frontline and frontline zones. 460,000 subscribers are without power due to strikes on the energy infrastructure.

According to Syniehubov, on 20 January, 1.1 million subscribers in the region were without electricity: "This is almost 90% of the Kharkiv region, including Kharkiv."

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The head of the regional administration added that the blackouts are ongoing.

For the third day in a row, we have a situation where people may experience power outages for up to ten hours. We are doing everything possible to stabilise the situation. Energy companies and all services are working around the clock," said Syniehubov.

According to him, hospitals continue to operate and are not being shut down according to schedules, but this may happen due to emergency power cuts.

In the region and Kharkiv, 950 emergency centres have been set up, as well as over 350 heating centres, some of which are mobile. "In addition, we are preparing places for possible hot meal distribution points. We are preparing for the worst-case scenario," said the head of the RMA.

What preceded this?

We remind you that on the afternoon of 17 January, the enemy shelled a critical infrastructure facility in Kharkiv. Three people were injured.

Read more: Emergency shutdowns have been introduced in several regions, - Ukrenergo