Enemy shelled critical infrastructure facility in Kharkiv: three people were injured (updated)

The enemy is currently shelling Kharkiv, and explosions can be heard in the city.

This was reported by the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The Air Force warned of high-speed targets heading towards the city.

"An enemy strike on the Industrial District of the city has been recorded. We are clarifying the consequences. There are casualties as a result of the enemy shelling of the Industrial District," he said.

Read more: Enemy has attacked energy sector again. Most difficult situation is in capital region, - Ministry of Energy

"The enemy is striking critical infrastructure," he later clarified.

No further official information is available at this time.

Social media reports mention a fire at the site of the enemy strike.

Updated information

According to the RMA, one person was injured as a result of the enemy shelling of Kharkiv.

Medical personnel are providing the victim with all necessary assistance.

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Update

"The number of victims of the shelling of critical infrastructure has risen to three," Terekhov later reported.