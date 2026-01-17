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News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region
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Day in Donetsk region: two dead and two wounded, three districts of region attacked. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have been hitting towns in the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region, causing deaths and injuries.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 17 January, according to Censor.NET.

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Pokrovsk district

  • A private house was damaged in Dobropillia.
  • A person was wounded in Nadia.
  • In the Shakhove district, 13 houses were destroyed: 2 in Toretsk, 3 in Kucherevy Yar, 4 in Zolotyi Kolodiaz, and 4 in Zatyshche.

Read more: Enemy has attacked energy sector again. Most difficult situation is in capital region, - Ministry of Energy

Kramatorsk district

  • In Rubtsy, Lyman district, 2 people were killed, and 4 houses were destroyed.
  • In Mykolaivka, 9 houses and a farm building were damaged.
  • In Kramatorsk, a farm building was damaged.
  • In Novoselivka, a warehouse and a gas pipeline were damaged.
  • In Druzhkivka, one person was wounded, and a car was damaged.

See also: Russia plans large-scale geological exploration in occupied Donetsk region until 2031, - SZR

Bakhmut District

A house was damaged in Svyato-Pokrovskyi, Siversk district.

It is noted that in total, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 17 times during the day. 499 people, including 55 children, were evacuated from the front line.

Consequences of the shelling

The consequences of the enemy attacks were shown at the Main Directorate of the National Police in Donetsk region.

Shelling of Donetsk region
Shelling of Donetsk region
Shelling of Donetsk region
Shelling of Donetsk region
Shelling of Donetsk region
Shelling of Donetsk region
Shelling of Donetsk region
Shelling of Donetsk region
Shelling of Donetsk region

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shoot out (17007) Donetsk region (5661) Bakhmutskyy district (583) Kramatorskyy district (931) Pokrovskyy district (1290)
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