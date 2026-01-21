Enemy massively attacked Odesa region with drones: one person was injured, houses and industrial infrastructure were damaged
On the night of January 21, 2026, the enemy launched another massive attack with drones on the south of the Odesa region. Residential and industrial infrastructure was damaged.
This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.
"Unfortunately, one person was injured," the RMA clarified.
Consequences
In the Odesa region, private residential buildings have been damaged and destroyed. A warehouse containing furniture has been destroyed.
According to preliminary information, a 50-year-old man suffered a leg injury. He has been hospitalized. Doctors are providing all necessary medical assistance.
The fires have already been extinguished
The fires that broke out were quickly extinguished by rescue workers. All relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences of enemy shelling. Law enforcement officers are recording yet another war crime committed by the Russian Federation against the civilian population of the Odesa region.
Updated information
According to the State Emergency Service, the strikes caused fires in private homes: two residential buildings burned down and several others were damaged. A warehouse building was also destroyed and caught fire.
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